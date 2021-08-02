 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $214,900

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ready for new owners to call it home. Great location and neighborhood. This home features updating flooring, finished basement, whole home security system, whole home water filtration system, newer windows, tasteful landscaping, back porch area, and maintenance free fenced in back yard with storage shed.

