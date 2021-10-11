 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $214,900

LOOK NO FURTHER FOR THAT VERY HARD TO FIND 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH HOME IN CONVIENENT ONALASKA LOCATION! WELCOME HOME TO THIS WONDERFUL RANCH WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, SKYLIGHT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SIX PANEL DOORS, BONUS RUSTIC 3 SEASON ROOM WITH HEAT, THAT OPENS TO A PATIO AND HUGE FENCED YARD W PLAYSET. LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, CRAFT ROOM/OFFICE WITH COOL CHALKBOARD WALL & LARGE BUILT IN DESK AND FULL BATH. BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONING UNIT. BETTER HURRY ON THIS ONE!

