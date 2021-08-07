3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $220,000

This truly one of a kind home is a must see! This home offers eco-friendly, minimalist living conveniently located in Onalaska. Open concept living room and kitchen featuring vaulted ceilings, bursting with reclaimed materials and custom built touches including stained glass. The house and garage are heated with wood stoves and come with 1 year worth of chopped wood. Relax on the beautiful front porch after working in the gardens or working on your own project in the large garage/workshop. If you dream of living differently and leaving a smaller ecological footprint, this home is perfect for you.