 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The Board Store

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $224,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $224,900

Located in a neighborhood with larger lots and near Cedar Creek Golf Course. 3 bedroom tri-level with full bath, kitchen with newer cabinets and comfortable size living room with open concept. Lower level family room and utility area. 2,5 car detached garage plus 18 x 8 attached shed. Also bring your boat or camper to store in the 27 x 14 detached metal garage. Well landscaped and minutes from shopping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News