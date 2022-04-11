3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $229,900

This Onalaska ranch has been lovingly cared for by the same owners for nearly 30 years. The open concept main floor features a gas fireplace, kitchen with large island, laundry area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and patio doors that walk out to the covered back deck. The lower level has a family room, 3/4 bathroom, and 2 other non-conforming bedrooms. They have decent sized windows, but not legal egress sized. The spacious backyard features flowers beds of perennials, an open deck in addition to the covered deck, a storage shed and mature trees. Don't miss the workshop addition to the garage! Call today to see this fine home!