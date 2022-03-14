Charming Bi-level 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch located in the heart of Onalaska. With shopping and nearby schools just right around the corner you cant pick a much better location. Beautiful large windows let in plenty of light in the living area which flows right into the dining room and Kitchen. Walk out patio door off kitchen leads you on to your private deck and overlooks the fenced in backyard. Large lower level Family room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace is the perfect place to enjoy time with family and friends. Two car attached garage with walkout door to the back yard. This home wont last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a quick and quiet auction Tuesday, the lone bid of $13.2 million was accepted to purchase the Valley View Mall, which is about half of i…
Aquinas High School teachers and staff were scheduled to receive what was cited as “Anti-LGBTQ+” education on Friday, with attendance of the p…
La Crosse police are asking for the public’s help to apprehend two suspects in the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox.
A 51-year-old Onalaska man faces drug and theft charges after a March 9 traffic stop in Onalaska.
The owners of the Latino Bar in Arcadia, Wis., have opened the Latino Bar and Grill in La Crosse.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team need many things to go the right away on Wednesday to assure itself of…
La Crosse County prosecutors have identified two people as suspects in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.
“The abuse escalated until, one day, Peggy was gone,” the lead prosecutor said during opening statements, setting the table for the family of the accused killer, Linda LaRoche, to testify about her abusive behavior.
A 21-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after being charged with domestic abuse and a weap…