3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $234,900

Charming Bi-level 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch located in the heart of Onalaska. With shopping and nearby schools just right around the corner you cant pick a much better location. Beautiful large windows let in plenty of light in the living area which flows right into the dining room and Kitchen. Walk out patio door off kitchen leads you on to your private deck and overlooks the fenced in backyard. Large lower level Family room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace is the perfect place to enjoy time with family and friends. Two car attached garage with walkout door to the back yard. This home wont last long!