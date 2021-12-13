3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $234,900

Located in a neighborhood with larger lots and near Cedar Creek Golf Course. 3 bedroom tri-level with full bath, kitchen with newer cabinets and comfortable size living room with open concept. Lower level family room and utility area. 2,5 car detached garage plus 18 x 8 attached shed. Also bring your boat or camper to store in the 27 x 14 detached metal garage. Well landscaped and minutes from shopping.