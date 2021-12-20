3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $244,900

Stunning, Exquisite, Tasteful .... YOU NAME IT! The upgrades to this home are that AND more! Super spacious ranch on a corner lot just around the corner from the Lake Onalaska public boat launch! This 3+ bedroom is waiting for you to add those final decorating details - that's all that is needed! Bright and sunny with an open concept we all adore! The upgrades are amazing - solid surface countertops, beautiful tiled shower surround in bathroom, newer windows, modern flooring, expansive finished basement just waiting for your ideas! 4th non- conforming bedroom in lower level is perfect for your home office! Location is beyond remarkable! Convenient access to everything- hiking, biking, boating, kayaking - YOU name it!