3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $245,000

Are you looking for prairie living? Look no further! This charming ranch has it all. Offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level, this home is just waiting for your touch. The lower level features a den plus a huge family/rec room with a wood stove, great for those quiet winter nights. Did I forget to mention all of the storage? Located on a dead-end road, there's hardly any traffic. Come check this one out today!

