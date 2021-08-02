 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $254,900

Nicely maintained home with a 3 car garage! Kitchen/dining living room partial open concept with stainless appliances ! Large living room and dining area that opens to nice 3 season room. Nice deck overlooks fenced rear yard. Overhead door at rear of garage opens to back yard! Great curb appeal with Onalaska Pool, YMCA, Omni Center all close by.

