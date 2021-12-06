3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $274,900

Move right into this renovated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in the heart of Onalaska. Enjoy your main floor master suite with walk-in closet, updated master bath with dual vanity. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen with hickory cabinetry, newer appliances. Convenient mudroom for storage that leads out to your large, fenced backyard. Finished lower level with egress window. Plenty of storage. Newly built 2.5 car garage for all your extras. Close to schools, shopping and parks.