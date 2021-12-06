 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $274,900

Move right into this renovated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in the heart of Onalaska. Enjoy your main floor master suite with walk-in closet, updated master bath with dual vanity. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen with hickory cabinetry, newer appliances. Convenient mudroom for storage that leads out to your large, fenced backyard. Finished lower level with egress window. Plenty of storage. Newly built 2.5 car garage for all your extras. Close to schools, shopping and parks.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News