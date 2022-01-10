3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $275,000

Charming 3 bd, 4 bth, walkout, unique heart of Onalaska home w/bit of country feel on fenced, half-acre w/tall coop-style shed. Inviting, updated kitch &bright DR. Room for home office(s), handy main flr laundry &full bth combo. Lrg 3-story addition awash w/natural light includes spacious main flr great rm w/glowing red oak flrs. Snuggle by cast iron woodburner. Addition's upper level private master ste w/full bath, walk-in closet& private deck. Lower walkout level of addition has been woodworking shop, ripe for more living space. In original part of house via 2nd staircase are 2 bedrms & shared bathrm. Enjoy view of private backyd from 2 decks. Detached 2-car garg. Lots of storage. Near schools, library, tennis court, parks, shopping.Offers due by 6 pm Sun., presenting to sellers Monday.