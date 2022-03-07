3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $284,500

Nice split level floor plan located in an established neighborhood in central Onalaska. A spacious entry way welcomes you & vaulted ceilings in the main living space provide nice airy feel. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets & space to cook, along with a peninsula to gather around, designated dining area w/ patio doors to the deck. The main level is complete with 2 bedrooms, including a master suite w/ walk-in closet. The walk-out lower level has lots of versatility w/ an epoxy floor, space for a family room, craft/recreation, 3rd BR, 3rd full bath that includes the laundry plus an entrance from the stairs in from the attached 2.5 car garage. Best of all, the custom built-in office features a double workstation. Sale is subject to suitable replacement. Home warranty included.