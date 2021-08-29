 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $289,900

Beautiful, updated twin home conveniently located. Close to shopping, schools and clinics. Open concept living with large kitchen that features quarts counter tops, maple cabinetry, back splash, and new flooring. 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with master bedroom with large wic. Convenient first floor laundry and large pantry. Finished lower level with family room, gas fireplace, additional bedroom, bathroom and large storage room. Beautiful, landscaped yard and newly added decking makes entertaining effortless. Large, finished garage completes this great home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News