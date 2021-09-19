 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $299,900

Spacious Onalaska ranch style home built with accessibility in mind. This home features a large rooms, a 3 sided gas fireplace, recently remodeled master bathroom including custom tile shower, main floor laundry, and a second bathroom on the main level with a roll in shower, The lower level has a bedroom, family room, office, full bathroom and a workshop. Enjoy relaxing on the back deck with Sunsetter awning overlooking the peaceful back yard. Don't forget about the covered front porch, irrigation system, and the newer furnace and air conditioner. Call today!

