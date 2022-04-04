A quaint and secluded home perched in the beautiful hills of Apple Valley! This modern, sleek home is designed exclusively to use the hillside as its backdrop. Modified earth home is ideal for homeowners who are looking for sustainable living quarters that will withstand time. Home is nestled so as to take complete advantage of the outside serenity. Lrg open concept lvg w/ cozy wood stove, kitchen & dining w/vaulted ceilings, beams & an open, airy feel. Transom windows let natural light flow as the front-side offers expansive windows & views. Lrge Mstr Suite offering a private bathroom w/ tiled shower &large closet. The use of barn-style sliding doors, Edison light bulbs & fixtures, sleek cable deck railing & a multitude of other attributes set this home apart from the rest!
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $305,000
