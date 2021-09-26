Gracious & elegant Colonial custom-built Onalaska home w/ open concept & charming features throughout -- quality Holiday cherry cabinetry, ceramic & real hardwood floors on 1st flr, handy main flr laundry & 1/2 bath, 6-panel solid wood doors, 4-season rm & stylish wooden plantation shutters. Relax by your gas fireplace w/updated surround & mantle. Retreat to your 3 bedrms on 2nd flr which includes full bath & master w/ walk-in closet & private bathrm. Wow .35 acre lot w/deep backyd -- relax, entertain, play & garden! Handy pantry; central vacuum & bonus main flr formal DR/office. Super location near Omni Center, YMCA, Aquatic Center, schools, bike trail. Masks required for everyone entering house. Offers due by 5 pm Sunday, Sept. 26. Sellers plan to answer offers Monday evening, Sept. 27.
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
His entrance music was the most appropriate in the history of professional wrestling.
An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people" was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint.
A 70-year-old man is dead after a work-related injury Sept. 17 at a Tomah manufacturing plant.
The artist of the “Hatched Baby” has deemed the statue irreparable after it was stolen and damaged almost two weeks ago, city officials said W…
One of the Afghan men charged with crimes at Fort McCoy had allegedly been sexually abusing two boys, ages 12 and 14, in the bathroom at the base.
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
The La Crosse County Health Department is alerting community members the county is experiencing a very high COVID-19 transmission rates and is…
Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base.
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court: