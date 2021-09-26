 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $325,000

Gracious & elegant Colonial custom-built Onalaska home w/ open concept & charming features throughout -- quality Holiday cherry cabinetry, ceramic & real hardwood floors on 1st flr, handy main flr laundry & 1/2 bath, 6-panel solid wood doors, 4-season rm & stylish wooden plantation shutters. Relax by your gas fireplace w/updated surround & mantle. Retreat to your 3 bedrms on 2nd flr which includes full bath & master w/ walk-in closet & private bathrm. Wow .35 acre lot w/deep backyd -- relax, entertain, play & garden! Handy pantry; central vacuum & bonus main flr formal DR/office. Super location near Omni Center, YMCA, Aquatic Center, schools, bike trail. Masks required for everyone entering house. Offers due by 5 pm Sunday, Sept. 26. Sellers plan to answer offers Monday evening, Sept. 27.

