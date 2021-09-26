3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $349,900

Lovely stone walkway leads to a front porch which is a perfect place to enjoy the awakening of a fresh fall day. As you step inside you are greeted by a large entry way touched with a warm sense of style with gleaming hardwood floors. Follow those floors to your generous eat in kitchen open to living area, sun nook & back deck. A sure place for all to gather as the cookies are rolled out on the grand center island filling the space with laughter & aromas galore! This impeccably cared for home feels as though you are nestled out in a country valley. The views which surround the inside and outside are oh so open which fills the home with nature & light but, you are really only moments to shops, clinics, eateries & so much more! This twin home reflects the best in care, quality & lifestyle.