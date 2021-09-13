 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $369,000

This tri-level contemporary home is nestled on 3 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac in a beautiful secluded setting. Surrounded by an abundance of wildlife, this home features include vaulted ceilings, open concept, updated throughout with new kitchen with solid surface counters and hardwood floors. Huge great room with gas fireplace adjoined by dining room and deck. Main floor master bedroom suite with fireplace, walk through closet and master bath with jacuzzi tub. Enjoy your coffee in the 3 season room and relax at night on the large deck. Plenty of room for storage in the detached 5 car garage and separate garden shed. This property is one of a kind...close to the city but nestled in the hills so you feel surrounded by the peace and beauty of nature . This property is a must see!

