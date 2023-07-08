Welcome Home to one of the newest subdivision in the sought-after City of Onalaska! This brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath Custom-built single family home has everything you and yours want and need! Main level has a large great room with three large bedrooms, two baths and main floor laundry. The kitchen has plenty of space to prep for those meals and added space for hosting even bigger events. The lower level can be finished for 2 more bedrooms and a bath, as well as storage and garage access. You will love having two covered outdoor decks for catching sunrises and relaxing. All the features of this home have been carefully thought out and finished to a high quality. Home is within minutes to shopping and restaurants. Development will have a new park as well! You need to see this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $389,999
