 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $399,000

Extremely well kept 3 bedroom home just outside of town with hard to find 1.5 acre lot. 2 car attached garage and 2.5 car detached garage provides tons of space for storage, work space, and/or hobbies. 1.5 acre lot is meticulously maintained with mature trees and garden area. The one owner house is move in ready , 3 bedrooms on the main floor and an extra office/den space in the basement. Very rare find.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News