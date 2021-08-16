Extremely well kept 3 bedroom home just outside of town with hard to find 1.5 acre lot. 2 car attached garage and 2.5 car detached garage provides tons of space for storage, work space, and/or hobbies. 1.5 acre lot is meticulously maintained with mature trees and garden area. The one owner house is move in ready , 3 bedrooms on the main floor and an extra office/den space in the basement. Very rare find.
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $399,000
