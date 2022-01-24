3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $439,000

Beautiful home located in the heart of Onalaska. Situated on an oversized corner lot with meticulous landscaping and a sprinkler system. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a grand 2 story foyer with real wood floors and open staircase. To the left is a nice sized living room with an adjoining formal dining room. The kitchen has been nicely updated with granite counters, tile backsplash and bosch appliances. Cozy fm room with fireplace. The main level also includes main floor laundry and a half bath. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has a finished basement with non conforming bd and bath. This gorgeous property also has an inground pool and basketball court! Make this dream home your reality today!