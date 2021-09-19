Enjoy this 2015 built ranch home located sought after Meier Farm Addition. The custom kitchen is sure to impress(island w/ breakfast bar, two toned cabinets, subway tile backsplash, crown molding, pantry & SS appliances); ample dining space w/ slider to rear composite deck overlooking manicured yard; spacious living room(gas fireplace w/ mantle, vaulted); master suite(10' tray ceiling, ship-lap accent wall, walk in closet plus private bath w/ dual sink, ceramic). Main floor offers 2 additional well proportioned bedrooms, guest bath plus laundry rm near bedrooms. The lower level is sure to impress with wet bar, cozy gas stove in family room, den and plenty of storage. Additional features-huge 3.5 car garage(insulated), irrigation system, 9' ceilings, mission style white doors/trim.
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $444,900
