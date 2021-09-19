 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $444,900

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $444,900

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $444,900

Enjoy this 2015 built ranch home located sought after Meier Farm Addition. The custom kitchen is sure to impress(island w/ breakfast bar, two toned cabinets, subway tile backsplash, crown molding, pantry & SS appliances); ample dining space w/ slider to rear composite deck overlooking manicured yard; spacious living room(gas fireplace w/ mantle, vaulted); master suite(10' tray ceiling, ship-lap accent wall, walk in closet plus private bath w/ dual sink, ceramic). Main floor offers 2 additional well proportioned bedrooms, guest bath plus laundry rm near bedrooms. The lower level is sure to impress with wet bar, cozy gas stove in family room, den and plenty of storage. Additional features-huge 3.5 car garage(insulated), irrigation system, 9' ceilings, mission style white doors/trim.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'We’re going to miss it'
Business

'We’re going to miss it'

SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News