3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $445,000

It doesn't get any better than this! Beautiful & well kept custom built home featuring the quality amenities you want on a private 1.6 acre lot conveniently located between Holmen & Onalaska. The things you'll love about this home include the open floor plan highlighted by exposed beams & a granite floor to ceiling fireplace as the focal point & hardwood floors throughout the main level. The master suite provides a true retreat with a walk-in closet you dream of. The walk-out lower level provides a family room & wet bar, 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath. In-floor heat on both levels of the home including in the 4.5 car garage that will impress you. This home was built for comfortable living & provides great space for entertaining. This is a unique opportunity in the perfect setting!

