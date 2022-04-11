3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $479,000

This waterfront home located on Lake Onalaska with Southern exposure is just what you've been looking for.Almost every room has an expansive view! Over the years this home has been modified to maximize the beauty of the site. The lovely lower-level kitchen with cozy adjoining family room connects to the spacious porch. Perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings. The main floor living room offers beautiful built-in cabinetry and a large adjoining deck. Ample closet space and dual entry master bath add to the functionality of the floor plan. Third bedroom is currently being used as an office. Quaint, comfortable and meticulously maintained with many recent updates. Dock included to be installed when weather permits. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own your piece of paradise