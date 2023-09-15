Presenting a beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath house with stunning views, across from the golf course. This home features 2 fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light which gives you the perfect vantage point to enjoy the beautiful views & peaceful tranquility. There is exquisite Amish cabinetry throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Lower-level family room and bedroom/rec room area, perfect for entertaining. Step out onto the large deck and soak in the beauty of the surroundings. The fenced yard provides privacy and security. The master bath is a true oasis with a walk-in shower, soaking tub, bidet, & heated floors to keep you cozy. Huge walk-in closet which is sure to impress. Don't miss out on this incredible property that offers both luxury and comfort!