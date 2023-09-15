Your slice of paradise awaits you in beautiful Apple Valley! This single owner, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home sits at the end of cul-de-sac on 49 secluded wooded acres. Take in all the beauty that nature has to offer from the amazing view of Lake Onalaska through the great room windows, and the abundance of wildlife including deer, turkey, and a wide variety of birds. This one-of-a-kind home is perfect for anyone craving peace and quiet, all while being within close proximity schools, shopping, and everything the La Crosse area has to offer!