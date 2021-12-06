Refreshingly Nice Ranch! 13 Month UHP Buyer Home Warranty Included, a $525 value provided by the sellers! This manufactured home offers main floor living, generous room sizes, vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island for food prep and entertaining, plenty of cabinets with appliances included. There is a perfect spot for a Christmas Tree in the spacious living room! 1st floor laundry & smart split bedroom floor plan. The Master Bedroom Suite is separate from the other 2 Bedrooms. Relax in the soaking tub or roomy step-in shower. 2nd bath even has a skylight! Enjoy the huge fenced backyard and heated 2 car garage, off street parking out back. Alley is maintained by the Village of Rockland. There is so much to appreciate here! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Rockland - $169,500
