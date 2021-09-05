This beautiful and very well maintained home sits on just over 1 acre. You will fall in love with this location the minute you sit on the wrap around deck. The setting is picturesque. The seller has taken incredible care of this home and it's ''Move In Ready!'' The kitchen and dining area are spacious, open and have updated ceramic tile and back splash. The living room has hardwood flooring and looks over the very spacious lot. Lower Level family room is a walk out and has a natural gas fireplace with stone front. Call today for your private showing. This home will go fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $289,900
Wisconsin physicians today gathered virtually to share a message with Sen. Ron Johnson: "Please stop pushing Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19…
Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.
Local woman hurt in I-90 crash
A 41-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly attacking an elderly woman. Adam J. Duenkel fac…
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
A 70-year-old La Crescent man was injured after a motorcycle-deer crash Aug. 29 in Houston County.
A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity.
An Army National Guard member from La Crosse pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
A 74-year-old South St. Paul, Minnesota, man died Aug. 29 from injuries sustained during an Aug. 18 motorcycle accident in Buffalo County.