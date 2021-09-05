3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $289,900

This beautiful and very well maintained home sits on just over 1 acre. You will fall in love with this location the minute you sit on the wrap around deck. The setting is picturesque. The seller has taken incredible care of this home and it's ''Move In Ready!'' The kitchen and dining area are spacious, open and have updated ceramic tile and back splash. The living room has hardwood flooring and looks over the very spacious lot. Lower Level family room is a walk out and has a natural gas fireplace with stone front. Call today for your private showing. This home will go fast!