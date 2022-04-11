3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $319,900

1994 Parade of Homes with 2 story ceilings in the living room with gas fireplace. Formal dining plus dinette, main floor family room with another gas fireplace. Kitchen with all the appliances. Don't miss the half bath on the main and the main floor laundry off the garage. Upstairs features an open sitting area and potential office and a large master bedroom with a master bath plus 2 more bedrooms. Lower level has a finished rec room ,full bath and a handy workshop or storage area. Private covered low maintenance deck and back yard. Heated Garage.