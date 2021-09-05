 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $320,000

Location is key! This beautifully maintained 3BR, 2.5BA, ranch home is situated on 1.36 acres with amazing views. Huge covered deck is great for watching the sunset, additional decks to watch the wild life and birds visiting your pond. Main floor living with nice size eat in kitchen and cozy family room w/ gas fireplace. Wood floors and new carpet in many rooms. Lower level has huge rec room and non conforming bedroom with 3/4 bath. Short drive to La Crosse & Onalaska amenities. New shared well going in, Home Warranty included. Must see!

