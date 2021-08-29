 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $399,900

Meticulously maintained, one owner ranch, only minutes from town! This quality built 3/4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on an acre is a real beauty. Wrap around deck, 2 car attached garage, with additional 2 car detached garage. No shortage of storage in this home! Full basement with 2 extra bedroom spaces, spacious entertainment and living areas, along with a walk out! Master suite, sizable bedrooms, and laundry on the main level for easy access. Tons of natural light and a gas fireplace for those cozy winter days too!

