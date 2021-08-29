Meticulously maintained, one owner ranch, only minutes from town! This quality built 3/4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on an acre is a real beauty. Wrap around deck, 2 car attached garage, with additional 2 car detached garage. No shortage of storage in this home! Full basement with 2 extra bedroom spaces, spacious entertainment and living areas, along with a walk out! Master suite, sizable bedrooms, and laundry on the main level for easy access. Tons of natural light and a gas fireplace for those cozy winter days too!
3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In a pandemic world, two weeks can be a game changer.
A group of Gundersen Health System staff and members of the Coulee Region Freedom Fighters stationed themselves along the sidewalk of the hosp…
"I started to realize that his voice was starting to raise. So I walked out there to one of my coworkers and I started to realize that this is not a good situation."
A vehicle belonging to a missing local chief was recovered Sunday in Sawyer County.
Authorities have released the names of the woman who died and the man who was critically injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
A 28-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple drug charges after an Aug. 24 traffic stop in La Crosse.
A Holmen woman and a La Crosse man were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Viroqua, Aug. 18.
Prosecutors in southeastern Wisconsin have charged a former professional clown with killing his newborn daughter 30 years ago.
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
- Updated
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly speeding away from a July 18 traffic stop in …