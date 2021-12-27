Beautiful Wedgewood Valley contemporary home. Sitting on over 2 1/2 acres, this beautiful home nestled in the bluffs is truly a show stopper. Built with passive solar design. A newly updated kitchen. Spacious dining space with open concept living area. Enjoy Peaceful evenings next to the fireplace or sitting in the built-in hot tub in the four season room which also features a nice seating area with a second fireplace. Nice size deck and flat yard. Main floor master with attached bath and main floor laundry as well. Nice remodeled space in the lower level.Two bedrooms up with a large family room. One bedroom featuring a built-in Murphy bed.Hike from your home up the hill to the Shelby Butterfly Trails.Two car attached garage and ample parking.Don't miss this one.
3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $399,900
