You'll feel like you're on top of the world & surrounded by nature w/the tree lined backyd! New construction by the Builder w/a zero entrance for this ranch w/a walkout basement! Quality throughout & attention to detail! Granite counter tops in gourmet kitchen w/Adler wood soft close cabs & drawers, 48'' Thor electric/gas stove w/dbl oven, wine refrig, under cab lighting, and open to dining/living rm w/gas fireplace & deck off of it, french drs lead to mst bdrm suite w/wlk-in closet, shower, laundry, & bath. 2nd bdrm, bath on opposite end of home. Lower level has entertainment rm wired for surround sound, refrigerator, wine sink, & electric fireplac, big 3rd bdrm w/master suite bath w/wlk-in shower & soaking tub. Utility rm w/more storage. Party rm in heated, 3 c gar w/deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $960,000
