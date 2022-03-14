 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sparta - $154,900

This home sits on eight beautiful acres just minutes outside of Sparta. It is perfect for those who want to live just outside of town and enjoy a country setting. Six of the acres are wooded with trails running throughout, bring your toys! Two of the acres have been cleared for a house and a large lawn for all of your entertaining needs. Whether you decide to build your dream home here or live in the house already on site, this property is a dream come true. It is also equipped with a two-car garage that would make a great work shop. It is the perfect commutable distance being just over 20 minutes from West Salem or Fort McCoy.

