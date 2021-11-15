3 Bedroom Home in Sparta - $485,000

Warm, cozy, and quiet! This home sits on 5 acres of peaceful land just out of Sparta. In addition to a two car attached garage with heated floors, this property also has a two car detached garage space with a workshop. Inside, the large master bedroom suite offers huge walk in shower and closet. In the loft, there is a bedroom suite with another walk in closet and full bath! Cozy up by the fireplace when you come check out this beautiful home!