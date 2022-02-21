3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $194,900

Only 16 minutes from downtown La Crosse, sits the quaint charm of yester-year. Step inside to to see built-ins, stained glass and the charm that is sure to make you feel right at home. Hardwood Floors throughout the main and second floor is a sure win. A great sized eat in kitchen also has a full dining room. The over sized picture windows will allow you to watch sunsets of the Mississippi. Enjoy either the front or back porch with a cup of coffee. A full bath and 3rd bedroom finish out the main floor. The large Master Bedroom with two closets also has views of the River. A second bedroom and half bath finish out the upstairs. With a yard on the front back there is plenty to enjoy. Dont forget the two car garage in the back that has alley access and 220 hook up. Contact Us before its to la