3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $314,500

Short drive from Holmen with big savings on your home. Brand new home near end of the road overlooking farm fields. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Solid surface flooring. Custom, Amish built cabinets and quartz counter tops. Split floor plan with the maser suite set apart for privacy. Large walk in closet, double vanity. mud room as well as dedicated laundry room. Wide open lower level with above grade windows, stubbed for bath, and prepped for future rooms. Plenty of storage in the three car garage. May still have time to help choose finishes.