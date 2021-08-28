Short drive from Holmen with big savings on your home. Brand new home near end of the road overlooking farm fields. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Solid surface flooring. Custom, Amish built cabinets and quartz counter tops. Split floor plan with the maser suite set apart for privacy. Large walk in closet, double vanity. mud room as well as dedicated laundry room. Wide open lower level with above grade windows, stubbed for bath, and prepped for future rooms. Plenty of storage in the three car garage. May still have time to help choose finishes.
3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $314,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I started to realize that his voice was starting to raise. So I walked out there to one of my coworkers and I started to realize that this is not a good situation."
- Updated
In a pandemic world, two weeks can be a game changer.
A group of Gundersen Health System staff and members of the Coulee Region Freedom Fighters stationed themselves along the sidewalk of the hosp…
A vehicle belonging to a missing local chief was recovered Sunday in Sawyer County.
Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells locally-themed and Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, has opened its second retail store, at 413 …
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Cardinal Raymond Burke has been taken off ventilation and is transfering from the ICU to a hospital room, his family announced through the Shr…
The first Afghan refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy, one three military installations in the United States approved by the Department of Defe…
The first Afghan refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy, one three military installations in the United States approved by the Department of Defe…
- Updated
Matt LaFleur says Green Bay fans need to be re-educated about when not to make noise.