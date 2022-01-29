3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $319,900

Upgrade to this open concept 3-bedroom 2 bath ranch home in town with a .57-acre tree lined lot. Extremely well cared for home with loads of extras. Your kitchen has an upgraded island with Cambria quartz countertops. Extra pantry was added and new sink and backsplash. All appliances included. Convenient first floor laundry with storage and large closet with custom shelves. Large master bedroom with double closet and master bath. Additional 2 bedrooms on the main level with full bath. Lower level is unfinished but ready for your ideas with an additional bedroom, full bath and large family room. Whole house water filtration system. Extensive landscaping was completed for great curb appeal and nice backyard patio.