3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $329,900

Open concept one-level living with split BR layout. Engineered hardwood through the living rm, kitchen, dining, & hallways. Natural hickory soft close cabinets &drawers, island, & large walk-in pantry cabinet that is a hidden treasure! Tray ceiling in living room adds to the aesthetics along with all of the little details that make this place GREAT! Master suite w/ double vanity & large walk-in closet. Solid 3 panel doors and LVT flooring in bathrooms. Spacious main floor laundry room right off the garage for convenience. Covered back patio with beautiful stamped concrete and built-in firepit. Great location within walking distance of many outdoor activities and just down the street from 20 acres of public land planned for a future community recreational area.