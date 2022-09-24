3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $374,500

Gorgeous new build with huge garage nearing the quiet north end of Jay St. Careful attention to detail from design to finish. Functional layout with a formal foyer entry. Light flows from the front and back of the home. Large windows overlook the backyard. Tiled showers, Amish cabinets, quartz tops, Pella double hung windows and upgraded furnace are a few of the finer finishes. Garage space galore!!! Double deep garage for trailer storage or amazing shop. Stairwell from the garage to the basement. Yard will have sod, seed and landscape rock.