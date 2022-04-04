3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $489,900

Developers Delight consisting of 5 level lots in the village. One lot has a well maintained 3 BR 2 bath home (previously a duplex)currently rented at $900/mo and a 1992 14X92 2 BR 2 bath mobile home current rent $700/mo. Month to month leases. Also includ'd a 104X16 with a 20'' bump out storage shed and currently rented at $300/mo. You are already making money. All info taken from an older village plat and should be verified by Buyer or Buyer Agent. Seller does not warrant appliances. Property will not be split.