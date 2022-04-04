 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $489,900

Developers Delight consisting of 5 level lots in the village. One lot has a well maintained 3 BR 2 bath home (previously a duplex)currently rented at $900/mo and a 1992 14X92 2 BR 2 bath mobile home current rent $700/mo. Month to month leases. Also includ'd a 104X16 with a 20'' bump out storage shed and currently rented at $300/mo. You are already making money. All info taken from an older village plat and should be verified by Buyer or Buyer Agent. Seller does not warrant appliances. Property will not be split.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News