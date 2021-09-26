3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $175,000

Farmhouse charmer is the best way to describe this West Salem gem. Enter through the covered porch complete with porch swing to a living room flooded with natural light and stained glass windows. Enjoy working from home in the dedicated office space with built in desk and the large dining room for entertaining. Finish off your main floor tour with an updated kitchen and bathroom. Upstairs offers three bedrooms (two of which have step in closets) Sit on your back deck and enjoy the fully fenced in back yard and beautiful landscaping. Basement is unfinished with room to grow including beaver system and sump pump. Cement slab in place waiting for you to design your dream garage. Home warranty included!