3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $179,900

Check out 205 Jefferson St. E! This 2 story home is situated on an oversized corner lot with plenty of room to entertain on the deck and play in the yard (even if you add a garage). A great family home or investment opportunity. Inside you'll find a large dine-in country style kitchen with pantry that opens up to the living room (new laminate flooring). You'll also find one bedroom on the main level. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a good-sized bathroom. Newer roof, siding, windows, fascia, soffits, gutters, and insulation (2009). The radon mitigation system was added in 2015. Only steps away from parks & the bike trail with great access to I-90. Don't delay, come view your new home today!

