3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $179,900

Charming home on the edge of town. Fenced yard borders forest and Ag fields. Several updates: new flooring, updated kitchen and bath. Formal dining space as well as breakfast nook or sunroom. Main floor bedroom and bath. Two additional bedrooms up. Lower level workshop area. Forced air furnace. Attached garage as well as additional detached. Home inspection completed for buyer's review.

