3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $214,900

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Tucked away on Tilson St N and close to schools is this well cared for 3 BD/1 BA home. On the main level you'll also find a living room and eat-in kitchen with ample storage. Off the back of the home is a huge bonus; a tremendous 4 season room which overlooks the back yard. Untapped potential also awaits in the unfinished basement! Outside is a private yard with beautiful landscaping, a deck, patio, and a spacious 2.5 garage (provides plenty of storage for all of your hobbies). Bring on the memory making and time spent with loved ones. Don't delay, view YOUR new home today!