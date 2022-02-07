 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $224,900

  • Updated
Charming 1930's built home with 3 beds, 1.5 baths, just blocks from Village Park is one you don't want to miss! Situated on a corner lot this home features beautiful original character throughout, a recently remodeled upper full bathroom, fantastic front porch & back deck relax on in the warmer months, and a large 3-car detached garage for all your storage needs!

