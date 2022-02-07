Charming 1930's built home with 3 beds, 1.5 baths, just blocks from Village Park is one you don't want to miss! Situated on a corner lot this home features beautiful original character throughout, a recently remodeled upper full bathroom, fantastic front porch & back deck relax on in the warmer months, and a large 3-car detached garage for all your storage needs!
3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $224,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Building where Trump said Foxconn would be '8th wonder of the world' to be leased by food coloring company
The new leasee, Oterra, is relocating its North American headquarters to Mount Pleasant.
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individuals killed by gunshot Wednesday in a La Crosse home.
The community is rallying together to support a Winona State University student who had her life turned upside down when she was hit by a car …
La Crosse police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the city's northside.
Kwik Trip presented plans to open a childcare center for its employees to a city of La Crosse committee on Friday.
"'Mom, they just got to firing on me,'" Stacy Morris recalls her son, Quadren L. Wilson, 38, telling her after the Thursday morning shooting.
A Mexican restaurant opened Friday in Onalaska’s Crossing Meadows Shopping Center, a few days before Tuesday’s scheduled opening of a new Indi…
SPARTA — Stories of teen pregnancy are often cast in the context of sadness and tragedy.
Tensions and stress levels are universally high as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year, and some are reacting with anger, the brun…
A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for making a death threat against town of Campbell officials. R…