Twin home in West Salem! Have you been looking for that home you can add value to? This is it! Main floor is in good condition, 2 bedrooms up with master suite and roll in shower. 2 full baths up, garage enters into kitchen. Lower level had some water intrusion through egress window. flooring is removed to concrete but needs further cleaning, back yard needs some grading away from home. Seller is selling ''as Is'' this is an estate, no condition report . fenced yard some elbow grease and the lower level could be finished how you like to add value.
3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $225,000
