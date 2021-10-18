3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $239,900

Spacious and flooded with natural light this West Salem ranch has everything you are looking for plus a few surprises. Hardwood floors throughout the main level lead you from the entrance to the living room with fireplace or dining room with built in china cabinet. Don't miss the cedar lined closets in two of the three main floor bedrooms. Lower level offers additional space with living room, second fireplace, non-conforming 4th bedroom and second bath. The showstoppers continue with a hard to find 3 car garage, poured patio, large yard and additional storage shed for storage, gardening or even a fun play house. Home warranty included!