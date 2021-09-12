3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $249,900

Don't miss your opportunity to own this very desirable home in the heart of West Salem. This well maintained 3 bedroom , 2 bath Quad-level Home has all you could ever want. A lower level gas fire place for those cold Wisconsin winters, a large Deck and yard of the back giving you plenty of room to entertain.To top it off this home is close to the schools and public swimming pool. You don't want to miss out on this one.